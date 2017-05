VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver police responded to PeaceHealth Southwest in Vancouver after shots were reportedly fired.

The officer-involved shooting at the Firstenburg Tower did not include a Vancouver police officer, spokesperson Kim Kapp told KOIN 6 News. But the agency responded since the hospital is in the city.

Kapp said it does not appear there is a threat the public or to patients.

