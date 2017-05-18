Sherwood man, 48, arrested for abusing girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 48-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for abusing a year more than a decade ago.

Rick Rayborn of Sherwood was arrested after an 18-year-old girl told a school resource officer about abuse by Rayborn when she was a child. The resource officer told detectives who then investigated.

Rayborn is charged with Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree and Sex Abuse in the First Degree (two counts).

Anyone with information about this case may contact Detective Todd Christensen at 503-823-0880, todd.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.