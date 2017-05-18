President Trump to hold press conference Thursday

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump will hold a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House Thursday afternoon.

The press conference comes one day after Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel into the investigation of possible Russia collusion with the Trump campaign, and one day before Trump will take his first foreign trip as President of the United States.

Press conference scheduled for 12:45 p.m. PT. You can watch it live through KOIN.com

Melania Trump is accompanying President Donald Trump on his inaugural overseas trip, a four-country, five-stop tour that begins Friday. The Trumps will visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and Belgium, and the trip includes an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The first lady is joining the president for some events, but will participate in other events on her own.

The White House isn’t releasing a comprehensive itinerary for Mrs. Trump, citing security concerns.

Mrs. Trump, a native of the central European nation of Slovenia, says she’ll spend time at her events speaking with women and children.

The Trumps are scheduled to return to Washington on May 27.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report.