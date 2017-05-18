Police: Fingerprints link man to 6 Portland burglaries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A serial burglary suspect will appear in court on Thursday following a grand jury’s decision to issue a 3-page indictment.

On May 9, police stopped Brandon James Cook, 23, for a reported traffic violation and towed his car.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Burglary Unit interviewed Cook and he was “confronted with fingerprint and other evidence that linked him to multiple burglaries,” Multnomah County deputy district attorney Steve O’Hagan wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Police linked Cook to burglaries and thefts that occurred in the 9500 block of N. Pier Park Place, 9500 block of N. Seneca Street, 6800 block of N. Central Street, 7600 block of N. Hereford Avenue, 7100 block of N. Macrum Avenue, and the 7400 block of N. McKenna Avenue.

Records show the burglaries happened between January and April.

In one burglary, Cook drank the homeowner’s liquor, ate the homeowner’s food and took a shower, according to court documents.