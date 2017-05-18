Parking Kitty: Portland launches parking app

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city on Thursday launched a mobile parking app.

Parking Kitty is designed to accept payment on the mobile app and works for all Portland city streets. There is no need for paper tickets and users can add time to their parking remotely.

Users can download the app and link their credit cards. The meter enforcement officer sees the mobile payment on their handheld device.

The app also works on a mobile web page.

