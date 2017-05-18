Man who killed cyclist on St. Johns Bridge gets 3 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A 42-year-old man who was driving with nearly bald tires when he killed a cyclist on a Portland bridge has been sentenced to over three years in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Joel Schrantz was sentenced Wednesday in the Oct. 29 death of 55-year-old Mitchell York.

Portland police say his SUV skidded while heading toward the St. Johns Bridge, sliding into opposing traffic and crashing into York. Police say York was thrown from bike and underneath a car.

Schrantz told police he didn’t see York until just before hitting him.

Deputy District Attorney Elisabeth Waner said Schrantz had a suspended license and knew his tires had lost nearly all of their tread and were causing the pickup truck to slide in wet weather, yet he continued driving.

Schrantz pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminally negligent homicide.