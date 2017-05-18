Hash oil explosion burns Beaverton man, kids unharmed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was burned late Wednesday night in a hash oil explosion in Beaverton.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue say Christopher L Gibbons was taken to the hospital around 11:15 p.m. from an apartment in the 6000 block of SW Lombard Avenue. There was no fire when crews arrived but there was heavy smoke.

Beaverton Police later said they determined the explosion was caused by honey butane oil, or hash oil, in the kitchen.

There were two children and a woman in the apartment at the time of the explosion.

Gibbons was arrested and charged in the incident.