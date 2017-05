PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was injured after crashing into a traffic light pole at SW Murray and Allen Boulevard in Beaverton Thursday night.

Beaverton police said the car caught fire and the driver needed to be extricated by Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue before he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

There were no other people in the car and no other injuries reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.