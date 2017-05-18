Council approves new Portland budget

Related Coverage Mayor Wheeler’s ambitious Portland budget

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The City Council approved a slightly revised version of Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed budget for the next fiscal year on Wednesday.

Wheeler had taken control of all city bureaus from the council during the budget process. It was not immediately clear when he would reassign them.

After the vote, Wheeler released a statement praising the council for its work on the budget, which includes the first installment of his Build Portland proposal to upgrade the city’s infrastructure.

“I believe it is to our credit as a council, and a sign that we have defined clear priorities, that this budget was passed with little fanfare and even less controversy. The City of Portland is posed to make significant investments to improve our roads, address homelessness, and foster economic growth,” said in the statement.

“The council approved an initial investment of $50 million in critical infrastructure that will grow to $600 million over 20 years. We approved a $25 million investment in the Joint Office of Homelessness Services to provide rent assistance, shelter, and housing placement. We’ve increased funding to minimize the impacts of homelessness and they relate to public health, safety, and livability. And we’ve invested in coordinated efforts to promote workforce development to ensure Portlanders are prepared for the high-skill, high-wage jobs that will define our economy,” Wheeler continued.

The fiscal year 2017-2018 budget take effect on July 1. There are several technical steps to be followed followed before then.

