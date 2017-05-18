2 men shot in car while driving in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured when someone fired gunshots into their car overnight Wednesday.

Portland police said the shooting happened near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Foster Road around midnight. An unknown suspect fired multiple times into the car.

The 26-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The 25-year-old driver was also injured by a gunshot graze but a passenger in the backseat was not hurt.

The gang enforcement team is investigating the shooting but does not have any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.4106.