PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 19-year-old was shot in the leg on Thursday in Vancouver.

Kim Kapp with Vancouver Police said the teen was shot and injured in the 4700 block of NE 49th Avenue. Officers detained several people in connection with the shooting.

The teen was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Truman Elementary School was placed on lock down for a short while due to its proximity to the scene.