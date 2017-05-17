Woman shot in NE Portland drive-by

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was shot and injured late Tuesday night.

Portland Police say the woman, who has not been identified, was shot in the leg around 10:30 p.m. while walking ot her car on on NE 33rd Ave and Killingsworth Street.

Witnesses say they heard several shots and saw a black sedan speed out of the area. It’s unknown if the car is connected to the shooting. It’s also unknown if the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.