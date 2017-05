PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ariana has a beautiful name and a lovely smile. The 3-year-old with Downs Syndrome needs a loving, adoptive home.

Children come in all shapes and sizes with different abilities. But all children need to be loved.

Ariana is Wednesday’s Child for May 17, 2017.

For more information, call the Oregon Foster Care and Adoption Line: 1.800.331.0503.