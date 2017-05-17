Transient with meth walks into Vancouver high school

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A transient with meth was arrested inside the Columbia River High School Wednesday morning, but officials said he didn’t interact with any students.

Around 9:35 a.m., Jasen Nathan allegedly walked into the Vancouver school and almost immediately went into a boys bathroom, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. School officials put the high school into lockdown.

Nathan, 43, was arrested without incident and booked into the Clark County Jail. He faces criminal trespass and possession of meth charges plus an outstanding robbery charge.

The lockdown was brief and activities returned to normal, officials said.