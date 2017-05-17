PPS using bond to tackle age issues in schools

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the heels of a record $790 million bond measure passing for Portland Public Schools, the district is on overdrive, getting starting on fixing a crumbling infrastructure in many of its schools.

The first thing they’re going to do is hire project managers to get the ball rolling. Interviews started Wednesday.

The district is focused on fixing two things: Critical safety and health issues and demolishing old, crumbling schools and building new ones.

Many of those issues stem from the fact that the average Portland school is 77 years old. Many are more than 100 years old, which is why they have issues like lead, radon and asbestos.

Modernizing the buildings will start with schools like Benson, Lincoln and Madison High Schools and Kellogg Middle School, which are all in bad shape.

The district will start tackling these issues this summer.

Before any other specific projects are outlined, the school board must approve plans.