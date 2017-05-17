Permit required to park RVs in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Permits are now required to park recreational vehicles on the streets of Gresham.

City Council on Tuesday decided that effective immediately, anyone who wants to park an RV on a city street for up to 72 hours must apply for a free permit online.

The city says an uptick in illegal parking of recreational vehicles has been reported recently. The online permitting will help the city track and enforce parking on city streets. Residents can get up to six permits per year.

In 2015 Gresham tracked 74 code enforcement cases related to RVs, with that number rising to 212 in 2016.