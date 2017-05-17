UFO enthusiasts gather for McMinville weekend fest

McMINNVILLE, Ore. (KOIN) — For UFO lovers, there are few better places than McMinnville. This weekend marks the 18th annual UFO Festival in the city, an event that includes an alien costume parade, free live music indoors and out, a 5K run, a pet costume contest and other activities.

The festival, sponsored by McMenamins, is held at the Hotel Oregon and will bring enthusiasts from all over the country.

But why a UFO Festival in McMinnville? It all goes back to May 11, 1950.

That day, a Thursday, Evelyn and Paul Trent were working their farm when she looked up and saw a large, metallic-looking disc-shaped object hovering silently just to the northeast.

Paul ran to get his camera and the pictures he took are among the most famous UFO pictures ever taken.