Lawmakers aim to shoot down wage discrimination

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Senate has unanimously approved an amended bill that outlaws wage discrimination.

The bill, earlier passed by the House, allows an employee who prevails in a complaint with the Bureau of Labor and Industries to recover back pay for up to two years.

According to the Oregon Commission for Women, for every dollar paid to a white male, women who work full-time, year-round are paid 81 cents, with Asian women earning 79 cents, black women 68 cents and Latina women 51 cents.

If the bill passed on Wednesday becomes law, an employer may still pay employees different amounts based on seniority, merit, quality of production, experience, education, training and other factors.

The bill next goes back to the House for consideration with the Senate’s amendments.