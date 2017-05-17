Be smart, stay safe in the water as temps warm up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Here comes the sun!

Sunshine and temperatures as high as 90 degrees are expected in the Portland metro in the next week, which means many of you will be heading out to the water.

But as we get ready for the heat — and as summer quickly approaches — officials want people to know it will still be a while before water temperatures warm up.

Experts say it all has to do with heavy snowpack this year.

Colder-than-usual temperatures and an extremely active winter kept the mountain snowy, but now that it’s getting warmer, that snowpack will melt into local waterways. Keep that in mind before you think about diving into the water on a hot day.

“Just because we have a hot spell, it hasn’t changed the environment in the water,” Lt. Marc Shrake with Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. “This is not typical May, June, July weather when our temps are about 60 degrees. we are still closer to 50.”

If you plan on getting in the water sooner rather than later, Shrake suggests wearing a dry suit or half suit, and of course, don’t forget to wear a life jacket.

