Baker City youth center employee charged for sex abuse

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Prosecutors allege that an employee at a Baker City youth treatment center sexually abused one of the center’s clients.

Erica D. Hylton was charged in Baker County on Tuesday with one count of third-degree sexual abuse and second-degree custodial sexual misconduct.

The DA’s Office says Hylton was employed at a youth treatment center in the county and that she allegedly touched the penis of a person who was receiving treatment as part of his conditional release agreement.

The treatment center, and Hylton, as part of her employment duties, was responsible for supervising the youth while he was on conditional release.

KOIN 6 News is not identifying the youth treatment center because we have not been able to reach its executive director for comment.

Attempts to reach Hylton for comment on Wednesday were not immediately successful.

A court date has not been set.