Asbestos cleanup starts after warehouse fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a fire destroyed a North Portland warehouse over Sunday night, investigators are working to clean up asbestos in the debris.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are working to get rid of the asbestos-containing debris. It may have spread as far as 2 miles on each side of the Willamette River.

Officials are telling people to stay away from the debris and not try to clean it up themselves, including by sweeping or vacuuming debris.

Debris with asbestos in it will look like ash or paper and easily crumbles into dust. Asbestos fibers are released when it crumbles, which can cause diseases if it’s inhaled.

A licensed asbestos remover will remove the debris and and the DEQ said it will start air monitoring as soon as possible.

If you find any of this debris please call 503.229.5815 and leave a message:

• Describe what the debris looks like

• The address where the debris is

• Describe where the debris is on your property

• Your name

• Your phone number

Officials also said to avoid tracking the debris inside, take off shoes inside, wipe pet’s feet and wash kids’ hands often.

Photos: North Portland warehouse destroyed by fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A firefighter with Portland & Rescue directs water onto smoldering parts of a warehouse fire in N. Portland (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017) A firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue watches as a stream of water to his left lands on a spot still smoldering after a 3rd-alarm fire. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN, May 15. 2017). Water from a fire hydrants spurts out from the base at the scene of a 3rd-alarm fire. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017) Two men look out at the damage after a warehouse burned to the ground in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017) The Fremont Bridge is enrobed by smoke after a 3rd-alarm fire in N. Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017) A firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue uses a hose to dump water on a 3-alarm fire in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017) A vehicle is burned out after catching fire during a warehouse burned down in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017). A 3rd-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse that spanned 2 city blocks in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)