$61k in rings stolen from Ashland jewelry store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 25-year-old man is charged in connection with an Ashland jewelry heist last week.

Anthony M. Verastegui allegedly went to a jewelry store with two other people on May 10. The other two created a distraction so Verastegui could steal 15 rings from the store.

The total value of the rings was estimated to be $61,000, according to police.

Verastegui is seen on video reaching behind the jewelry counter and taking the entire display while his two friends distract the salesclerk, according to police.

Verastegui tried to sell one of the rings at separate store for $150 on the same day, and that’s when police arrested him.

He is charged with one count of aggravated first-degree theft, according to the Ashland Police Department.

Police have not recovered the other 14 rings.