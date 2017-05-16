Victim in random Old Town stabbing dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 37-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times in a random attack in Northwest Portland died Tuesday, family sources confirmed.

Jacob Shroyer was put in a medically induced coma following the attack on May 8. Michael Lee Williams, 33, was charged in connection with the stabbing.

Shroyer worked as a barber at Bishop’s Barbershop and was a well-known DJ at CC Slaughters for several years.

A message was posted on Shroyer’s YouCaring page Tuesday night:

“Jacob Shroyer has passed away today. Our hearts are suffering that he is no longer in this world. His was a light that brought many people together this last week and in the the years prior. Please keep Jacob’s family and loved ones in your thoughts tonight. Please think of Jacob fondly.”

