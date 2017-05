HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were injured in a head-on crash in Hillsboro Tuesday night, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The 2-car crash happened just before 9 p.m. at Farmington Road and River Road.

Fire officials said 2 victims were trapped following the crash. A LifeFlight helicopter was called to transport them to the hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

