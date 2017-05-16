Paralympian to challege US Rep. Greg Walden

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A legally blind woman who has competed in four of Alaska’s Iditarod sled-dog races has announced she will be running for Congress.

KTVZ-TV reports 32-year-old Democrat Rachael Scdoris-Salerno filed paperwork Monday to run for Oregon’s Second Congressional District seat.

Scdoris-Salerno plans to unseat incumbent Rep. Greg Walden. She says she is frustrated with politicians representing special interests.

Scdoris-Salerno had been born with an uncorrectable visual disorder. She has competed in the Paralympics in tandem cycling and has worked much of her life at her father’s sled-dog ride business at Mt. Bachelor.

She bought the business from her father two years ago.