Voters get their say on school bonds, taxes, issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters across Oregon will decide who sits on school boards, if school bonds should pass, if taxes should be levied on short-term rental spots and many other issues in this off-year spring election.

Voters have until 8 p.m. to drop off their ballots at designated drop boxes in the region. Election results will be available almost immediately after the deadline.

Here are some of the key issues facing residents in the Portland metro region:

PPS SCHOOL BOND

The $790 million spending package that would raise taxes to address the lead-in-water crisis has generated intense interest in an otherwise sleepy election. The district has since spent $71,000 a month on bottled drinking water as it grapples with the fallout.

It would provide $324 million to replace aging pipes and fixtures and to mitigate the effects of lead paint, radon and asbestos. It also would renovate or rebuild four schools, allow seismic upgrades and roof repairs and add or replace fire alarms and sprinklers.

The average school in the Portland district is 77 years old, and 10 are more than a century old. Before a school bond passed in 2012, voters had not approved a capital improvement package since 1945. Thirty-three schools have no sprinkler systems, and 78 lack fire alarms that meet modern codes.

PPS SCHOOL BOARD

Even as the district continues its search for a new superintendent, the makeup of the PPS school board is up for a vote. The highly contested races will likely be decided by a relatively few voters.

OTHER SCHOOL BONDS

A bond for Lake Oswego schools would foster improvements to classrooms and seismic safety. It would also cover an exterior fix for Oak Creek Elementary and replace Lakeridge Junior High.

A $75 million bond is on the ballot for Mount Hood Community College. The money would be used for a new applied tech center, seismic upgrades and to refinance already-existing debt.

LODGINGS TAX

Hotels currently pay a 6% city tax to Portland. City voters will decide whether companies like AirBnb would also be required to pay that 6% city tax.

