It’s still winter in the Oregon mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the weather forecast calls for sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures later in the week, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Cascades.

The advisory is in effect in the Cascades above 4500 feet, and 5 inches of snow fell at Mount Hood Meadows overnight. The passes are wet and there are on-and-off showers there.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet for the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Ochoco-John Day Highlands, including Long Creek, Brothers, Paulina, Prairie City, and Seneca.

In that area, there are 1-3 inches of snow in the valleys and 3-6 inches in the mountains.

But brighter days arrive late this week in the metro region. Thursday marks the beginning of a warm, dry stretch. The sun comes out Thursday and afternoon temperatures jump into the low-70s. We’ll be in the 70s through the weekend, warming into the 80s early next week.