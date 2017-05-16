It’s still winter in the Oregon mountains

Winter Weather Advisory in the Cascades, Southern Blue Mountains

KOIN 6 News Staff Published: Updated:
Mount Hood Meadows on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam)
Mount Hood Meadows on the first really great day of the year, May 3, 2017 (KOIN webcam)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the weather forecast calls for sunny skies and warmer-than-average temperatures later in the week, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Cascades.

The advisory is in effect in the Cascades above 4500 feet, and 5 inches of snow fell at Mount Hood Meadows overnight. The passes are wet and there are on-and-off showers there.

The PDX Weather App
Weather Alerts

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory above 3500 feet for the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon-Ochoco-John Day Highlands, including Long Creek, Brothers, Paulina, Prairie City, and Seneca.

In that area, there are 1-3 inches of snow in the valleys and 3-6 inches in the mountains.

But brighter days arrive late this week in the metro region. Thursday marks the beginning of a warm, dry stretch. The sun comes out Thursday and afternoon temperatures jump into the low-70s. We’ll be in the 70s through the weekend, warming into the 80s early next week.