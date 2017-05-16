Beheading suspect makes 1st court appearance

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of killing his mother, carrying her severed head into a grocery store and stabbing a clerk on Mother’s Day appeared in court for the first time Tuesday afternoon.

Joshua Webb, 36, is facing charges for allegedly decapitating his mother, Tina Webb, and stabbing Harvest Market Thriftway clerk, Michael Wagner, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also accused of killing a dog at the home where his mother was found dead.

In a phone conversation with the Associated Press, Joshua’s father, David Webb Sr., said he believed his son was depressed, but he never foresaw a problem.

Curtis Strandy, who claims to be Joshua’s best friend, spoke to reporters outside Clackamas County Courthouse on Tuesday. He described his friend as a good guy who loved his mother.

Strandy wasn’t there when Tina was killed, and although he couldn’t say for certain what happened, he said he trusted his friend would tell the truth.

“If whatever happened happened, he would tell the truth,” Strandy said. “I guess you guys will figure it out in court when that comes out, and he will be the one to say it.”

Strandy also offered an alternative explanation as to what may have happened.

“In my mind, I could see him walking into a house with his mother murdered on Mother’s Day, grabbing whatever piece, you know, and carrying it and going crazy,” he speculated. “I couldn’t imagine what anybody would do seeing that. Not saying that’s what happened… or what the DA is saying happened, happened. I don’t know.”

The grocery store where the stabbing occurred reopened Tuesday. People at the store said everyone who knows the 66-year-old victim is thrilled he is recovering.

“He’s already joking,” Wagner’s friend, Connie Tumaniszwili, said. “He gave a couple of jokes (on Facebook), so that’s him. But thank God! If something ever happened, if he didn’t make it, it would have been devastating to this whole community.”