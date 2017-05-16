Driver dies when car hit by Amtrak in Camas

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — A car with 2 people inside ran a stop sign and was hit by an oncoming Amtrak train in Camas, killing the driver and injuring a youth.

The Amtrak originated in Chicago on May 14 on its way to Portland. A total of 75 passengers and 5 crew were aboard when the crash happened at a crossing on a private road around SW 6th and Viola that is marked with stop signs on both sides.

The car ran a stop sign. Camas Police Officer Debrah Riedl said the train tried to stop but couldn’t avoid hitting the car.

The driver died and a boy was taken to the hospital for treatment. Riedl said the youth was able to walk and talk.

A passenger on the train, Melissa Madsen, told KOIN 6 News she saw something out the window just before the train stopped.

“There was some debris that flew into the embankment,” Madsen said. The train stopped soon thereafter. Madsen said she was told the train would be delayed on the tracks at that location for at least an hour.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.

