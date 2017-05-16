2 trucks, car crash in NE Portland, 1 dead, 1 trapped

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person died in a Northeast Portland crash between two trucks and a car Tuesday afternoon.

The crash between a car, a semi-truck and a box truck happened at NE 122nd and Marine Drive. One person died and another person is trapped.

Portland police said multiple people suffered injuries, but none appears to be life-threatening.

Northeast Marine Drive will be closed for “several hours” between 33rd and 122nd avenues.

