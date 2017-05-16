1 dead after reports of fight in Lents neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities responded to reports of a fight in the Lents neighborhood Tuesday night and found that a person had died, police said.

Reports of a disturbance on the 4400 block of SE 99th Avenue came in just after 8:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that someone had been injured in a fight.

Medical crews arrived on the scene and determined the person had died.

Homicide detectives are conducting a death investigation.

SE 99th Avenue is closed between Holgate Boulevard and Cora Street.

