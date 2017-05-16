Accused sex trafficker still on the run, other arrested

Related Coverage 2 on the lam charged with sex trafficking minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of two men on the run after being charged with sex trafficking crimes has been caught and the other is still on the run.

Aaron Barnes, 33, and Kamau Curnal, 28, are accused of driving a minor victim from Portland to Seattle as part of a trafficking operation. They are both charged with one count of sex trafficking a child and one count of transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution.

Barnes was caught in Nebraska in November 2016. Curnal is still on the run.

Although the charges stem from alleged criminal activity in Oregon, Curnal is believed to have extensive ties to Seattle and may be living in that area.

Curnal is also known as Kamau K. Curnal and Kamau Kambui Carnal, Jr. He is described as African American with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11 tall and weighs 185 pounds.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.