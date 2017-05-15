Woman sought for stealing from gyms across metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton Police say a woman was caught on camera stealing from a number of gyms across the metro area.

The woman uses guest passes and then cuts locks in the women’s locker rooms. She has been seen stealing car keys and then unlocking cars in the gym parking lots to steal purses, wallets, credit cars and ID’s. She has used the stolen credit cards at nearby businesses and opened bank accounts and credit cards with victims’ identities.

On May 12, she visited all of the Beaverton 24 hour Fitness clubs and LA Fitness clubs. She is a suspect in other theft cases as well.

She is suspected to have an unidentified accomplice driving a 2014 silver Toyota RAV 4 with an unknown plate. It is unknown if there are more suspects involved.

If you have any information call 503-629-0111.