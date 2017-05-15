Woman accused of stealing credit cards in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who allegedly used credit cards stolen from a car at a local elementary school.

The suspect is accused of stealing the credit cards from a car at Byrom Elementary School on March 23, according to Tualatin Police Dept.

She allegedly used the credit cards to buy prepaid gift cards in the Portland area.

She is described as a white woman with long dark hair and tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information on her identity should email officer Molly Pfaff or call 503.691.4800. You can call 503.691.0285 to make an anonymous tip.