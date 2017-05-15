Sneak peek: Mountainside High School in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of high schoolers in Beaverton will soon have a new place to go to class.

KOIN 6 News got a sneak peek of Mountainside High School, due to open next fall. The building is being constructed with funds from a $680 million bond, the largest in Oregon’s history. More than a quarter of the bond went to building the new school.

The building is 342,000 square feet and will have more than 50 classrooms. The capacity will be 2,200 people.

Principal Todd Corsetti already seems at home in the building. “Every day that I’m out here for another tour, I get more and more excited,” Corsetti says.

The building has student commons, an expansive theater and a media center. The school was planned and built with cutting-edge technology.

“The thought was, education is changing, we need to meet the kids where they are and take them into the next part of their learning, wherever that might be,” Corsetti says.

The school will be opening in the fall for 9th and 10th graders and then expand one grade every year. The first graduating class will be in 2020.

“That was a district decision from the boundary committee and the school board, which was a smart decision. It allows us to grow slow,” Corsetti says.