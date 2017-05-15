Photos: Fire engulfs warehouse in North Portland

A firefighter with Portland & Rescue directs water onto smoldering parts of a warehouse fire in N. Portland (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

A firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue watches as a stream of water to his left lands on a spot still smoldering after a 3rd-alarm fire. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN, May 15. 2017).

Water from a fire hydrants spurts out from the base at the scene of a 3rd-alarm fire. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

Two men look out at the damage after a warehouse burned to the ground in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

The Fremont Bridge is enrobed by smoke after a 3rd-alarm fire in N. Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

A firefighter with Portland Fire & Rescue uses a hose to dump water on a 3-alarm fire in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

A vehicle is burned out after catching fire during a warehouse burned down in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017).

A 3rd-alarm fire destroyed a warehouse that spanned 2 city blocks in North Portland. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

A firefighter with Portland Fire and Rescue looks out towards a smoldering warehouse that caught fire on Sunday night. (Brent Weisberg/KOIN. May 15, 2017)

Portland Firefighters on scene of a 3-alarm fire in N. Portland. (KOIN. May 15, 2017)

Fire crews put water on the North Portland warehouse, Monday May 15 2017. (KOIN)

Fire destroyed a North Portland warehouse, May 14 2017. (KOIN)