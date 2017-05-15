Lake Oswego Police: Officer pepper sprayed by suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 46-year-old man pepper sprayed a Lake Oswego Police Officer early Monday morning.

Lake Oswego Police say an officer pulled over Bill Paul Anderson around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Carman Drive and Fieldstone. As the officer approached the car window, Anderson reached out and pepper sprayed the officer.

Anderson then fled in the car but was found hiding in a shed after a short pursuit and chase.

Anderson had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He is charged with Unlawful Use of an Electrical Stun Gun, Tear Gas or Mace in the First Degree and Attempting to Elude a Police Officer.