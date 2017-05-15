Former OSU linebacker-turned-cop chases down 2 suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Former Oregon State linebacker Keith Pankey still spends his Saturdays chasing runners down.

Pankey graduated from OSU five years ago and now works as a police officer in Springfield. The agency says Pankey won two separate foot races on Saturday with men suspected of shoplifting.

Sgt. Richard Lewis says Pankey was dispatched to a Safeway store after a suspect fled from security officers. Pankey used his speed to make the arrest.

When Pankey returned to the store with his suspect, security told him they were pursuing a second shoplifter.

Pankey chased the man, capturing him on Q Street.

Police say both shoplifters are registered sex offenders out of compliance with terms of their release. They were booked into jail.