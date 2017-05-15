Former OSU linebacker-turned-cop chases down 2 suspects

Former Oregon State linebacker Keith Pankey still spends his Saturdays chasing runners down

The Associated Press Published:
University of Southern California running back Allen Bradford, right, fends off Oregon State cornerback Tim Clark (21) as defensive end Gabe Miller (99) and linebacker Keith Pankey (35) give chase during the first half of their NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – Former Oregon State linebacker Keith Pankey still spends his Saturdays chasing runners down.

Pankey graduated from OSU five years ago and now works as a police officer in Springfield. The agency says Pankey won two separate foot races on Saturday with men suspected of shoplifting.

Sgt. Richard Lewis says Pankey was dispatched to a Safeway store after a suspect fled from security officers. Pankey used his speed to make the arrest.

When Pankey returned to the store with his suspect, security told him they were pursuing a second shoplifter.

Pankey chased the man, capturing him on Q Street.

Police say both shoplifters are registered sex offenders out of compliance with terms of their release. They were booked into jail.