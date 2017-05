ESTACADA, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed and another critically injured in a stabbing at an Estacada grocery store on Sunday, officials told KOIN 6 News.

The stabbing happened at Thriftway grocery on S Broadway.

One victim died as a result of the stabbing. Another, who reportedly worked at the grocery store, was flown to Emanuel Legacy Medical Center with critical injuries.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.