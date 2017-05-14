Pendleton man, 39, killed in Hwy 97 crash

WASCO CO., Ore. (KOIN) — A 39-year-old Pendleton man died in a single-car crash Saturday evening on Hwy 97, according to Oregon State Police.

Shawn Campbell was in the back passenger seat of a white 2012 Kia Ultima that was heading northbound on Hwy 97 near milepost 50 when it lost control, fishtailed, hit and embankment and rolled over. The car came to a rest on the driver’s side.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. The 40-year-old driver and a 28-year-old passenger weren’t injured in the crash, according to police.