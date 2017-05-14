Man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend’s ex

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband was sentenced to life in prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Brennan Surface was sentenced on Friday for his part in the 2015 killing of Luis Alberto Aguilar-Estrada. Surface will have to serve a minimum of 25 years.

Tigard police say Mariah Molina had asked Surface and his friend Charlz Warbonnet to kill her ex-husband. Molina had lost custody over her two sons days before his murder. Reports say Surface fled after shooting Aguilar-Estrada in the head at his apartment.

Surface has pleaded guilty to murder. Molina and Warbonnet have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go to trial in October.