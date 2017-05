PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire & Rescue crews were sent out to a 2-alarm warehouse fire Sunday night, KOIN 6 News learned.

The fire was reported on N River Road and Randolph just before 10 p.m.

Crews working the scene of a 2-alarm warehouse fire on N River Road. #alert pic.twitter.com/Hg3OWPKWbZ — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017

Crews were preparing to go inside the building about 40 minutes later.

Crews about to make entry into 2-alarm fire at 1300 N River Rd. #alert pic.twitter.com/63oWHruSgC — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) May 15, 2017

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.