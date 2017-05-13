YMCA says breastfeeding allowed after mom sues

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island YMCA being sued by a mother who says the agency wouldn’t allow her to breastfeed in public says it had developed a policy allowing mothers to breastfeed in the facility in response to her complaint.

The American Civil Liberties Union said Friday it filed a lawsuit against the Ocean Community YMCA for Elizabeth Gooding, a mother of three who was a part-time employee and member there. The YMCA issued a statement on Saturday.

Gooding alleges YMCA employees at the Westerly branch told her in February 2015 and again a month later she couldn’t nurse in public areas at the YMCA.

The YMCA says it took “affirmative steps” to address Gooding’s concerns at that time. It said a private area was created for employees who choose to breastfeed.