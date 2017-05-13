Man with mental health issues last seen 6 weeks ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham police are looking for a man with mental health issues who is considered a danger to himself and others.

Hassan Abdulhadi Ibrahim, 36, was reported missing on May 11 after staff at Gresham mental health facility had not seem him for 6 weeks. On April 2, Ibrahim disclosed having suicidal thoughts.

Gresham police said he is not court ordered to be at the facility but they help him with medication, which he hasn’t taken since April 2. Without mediation, he can be angry, paranoid and prone to exposing himself and aggressive sexual behavior.

Police said he is mobile and known to travel long distances.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the tip line at 503.618.2719.