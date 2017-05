PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed outside of The Nines Hotel late Friday night.

Portland Police say the victim sustained non-life threatening injuries. He likely did not know the stabber.

The suspect fled the scene and is described as a white man in his 20s, 6’2″ tall, slim build, a thin, pale face, clean-shaven, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call the Detective Division at 503-823-0400.