Artists use tattoos to help friend after attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tattoo artist Brynn Sladky has been tattooing her friend Jacob Shroyer for years and when he was seriously injured in a random attack Monday night, she wanted to use her skills to help.

Shroyer was stabbed multiple times Monday outside the Pacific Tower Apartments in Old Town. According to friends, he is in a medically induced coma and has undergone several surgeries.

All day Saturday, Sladky has been doing small, simple tattoos for whoever wants them at Blacklist Tattoo on NE Broadway. She said 100% of the proceeds will benefit Shroyer’s medical expenses.

Sladky said by 5 p.m., she had done at least 10 tattoos and other artists were joining in.

The tattoo fundraiser is at Blacklist Tattoo until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Sladky isn’t the only one donating her time and money to help Shroyer. At his station in Bishop’s Barbershop, colleagues have started a collection jar and friends started a You Caring page and have more than a dozen other fundraisers planned.