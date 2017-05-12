Vancouver Police eliminates online reporting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Vancouver Police have eliminated their online reporting program, they announced Friday.

The program began seven months ago and submitted reports were filtered by police personnel. The department said an assessment of the system showed a significant increase in workload for staff who were reviewing and approving the reports.

According to the department, ‘common issues included mis-categorization of crimes by the reporting party, which required revision by department personnel; missing narrative information that required follow up; and crimes that should not be reported using the online system being entered, which required follow up by department personnel.’

The department has instead hired additional Police Service Technicians to take reports.