Portland man missing in Blue Mountains

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are looking for a Portland man who went missing after running out of gas along Interstate 84 in the Blue Mountains.

The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 30-year-old Jeffrey Kelsay was traveling to Baker City on Tuesday when he told his father he ran out of gas and was walking along the interstate back to Pendleton.

The county’s search and rescue team found his vehicle Wednesday but no sign of Kelsay.

Kelsay is 5-feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.