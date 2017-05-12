Mountain Wave SAR seeks donations for Sandy station

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, the non-profit agency that provides search operations for a large portion of Oregon, needs help from the community to stay in their current building.

Mountain Wave SAR is currently housed in a building in Sandy, where the landlord has been donating the rent. The building is used to store the communication rig, emergency equipment and supplies. They also use the building for meetings, training and as an emergency operations center.

The landlord can no longer provide rent as a donation and the organization is seeking donations from the community to stay in the building.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

A training session at our Sandy station. Please help us keep our building. Donate at https://t.co/urj0O21q7J

Thank you! pic.twitter.com/6WRb8qBWW2 — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) May 12, 2017