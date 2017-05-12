May Day flare thrower charged

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of trying to light the downtown Target store on fire with a road flare is facing a grand jury indictment.

Damion Zachary Feller is now charged with two counts of arson, criminal mischief and one count each of riot and reckless burning.

He will be arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday at the Justice Center.

Pictures and videos show Feller throwing the lit flare into the Target store after its front windows were kicked out were posted online.

“I saw that online and I knew I was f-cked,” Feller reported told police, according to court documents.

Feller admitted that he got the flares from someone he didn’t know and to throwing the flare into Target and a separate flare into a police patrol car that was parked a half block south of Target.

The damage to Target and the patrol vehicle exceeded $1,000.